The Echo 11th June 2020 Local Hearts

Videos
Tallaght father Mick Morrissey issues an important message after his son Alex tragically passed away
Sixteen of Ireland’s most iconic sports stars join forces
A message from Stephen Kenny
Happy Mother's Day - Sea of Change Choir
The Echo speaks to Trish Nolan manager of the South Dublin County Volunteer Centre
Popular
June 09 2020Idle housing development to go on the open marketJune 09 2020June 09 2020
June 09 2020New family centre for DeansrathJune 09 2020June 09 2020
June 09 2020Much anticipated Parkour will be installed in Collinstown ParkJune 09 2020June 09 2020
June 05 2020No love lost for kissing gates in Dodder ParkJune 05 2020June 05 2020
June 05 2020His name was George FloydJune 05 2020June 05 2020
Latest
June 11 2020Curran and the great heights that he scaled with Davis and DublinJune 11 2020June 11 2020
June 11 2020“We had wanted to take something good out of a dark and grim situation”June 11 2020June 11 2020
June 11 2020O’Donovan itching for return to pursue Olympic dreamJune 11 2020June 11 2020
June 11 2020Food with JP passion: Perfect porkJune 11 2020June 11 2020
June 11 2020Drugs worth an estimated €77k seized in TallaghtJune 11 2020June 11 2020