Body of a Man discovered in Clondalkin

THE body of a man in his 50s was discovered in the Moorefield area of Clondalkin today.

The Echo understands that it is being treated as a tragic incident, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo: “Gardai were alerted following the discovery of the body of a man, aged in his 50s in the Clondalkin area, Dublin 22, earlier today, Thursday, January 2, 2025.”

The spokesperson added that a file will be prepared for the Coroner.