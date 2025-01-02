Search
Body of a Man discovered in Clondalkin

Body of a Man discovered in Clondalkin

Maurice GarveyJanuary 2, 2025 6:33 pm

THE body of a man in his 50s was discovered in the Moorefield area of Clondalkin today.

The Echo understands that it is being treated as a tragic incident, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo: “Gardai were alerted following the discovery of the body of a man, aged in his 50s in the Clondalkin area, Dublin 22, earlier today, Thursday, January 2, 2025.”

The spokesperson added that a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Read More


Father left nine-month old baby in car for over 8 hours

Clondalkin

A father who left his 9-month-old child in a car for over eight hours will be sentenced at a later date, reports...

Woman dies following house fire in Ballycullen

Latest

A woman in her 40s has tragically died following a house fire in Ballycullen on Monday evening. Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade...

Boxing legend gives a boost to participants of the noble art

Clondalkin

Neilstown hero and boxing legend Bernard Dunne spoke to a packed room in North Clondalkin library while handing out certificates to recent...

This weeks front pages – January 2, 2025

Latest

The Echo Year in Review Edition is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST