UPDATED: Clondalkin community set to showcase diversity and inclusion
UPDATED 30 Jan 2015:
Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind) has clarified that Clondalkin St Patrick’s Day parade has not been renamed.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Local Faces: Breeda BonnerClondalkin
This week’s subject is born, bred and buttered Clondalkin, by Ken Doyle.Erstwhile Clondalkin based teacher, school principal, Councillor and an awful lot...
Man (50) found unresponsive in garden suffered a fatal stab wound to the chestClondalkin
A man who was found unresponsive in the garden of a house in Tallaght over a year ago suffered a fatal stab...
Council anxious €4m visitor centre reopens as quickly as possibleClondalkin
SOUTH Dublin County Council are anxious to secure a new management licence holder for Round Tower Visitor Centre Brú Chrónáin.However, concerns were...
Suspension of works due to anti-social behaviour at parkClondalkin
GARDAI are investigating anti-social behaviour which led to the suspension of contractor works at a Clondalkin park before Christmas.The nature of the...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.