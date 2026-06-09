Heating repairs to take place as centre relied on plug-in heaters

Heating repair works have been put in place for Knockmitten Youth and Community Centre at the request of local councillors.

The centre relied on industrial plug-in heaters that were provided by South Dublin County Council but did not provide substantial heat during the colder months according to members of the community.

Originally, repairs to the heating system were due to take place last Autumn after a three-part payment plan was agreed between the centre and the appointed contractor.

It was explained that the delay in repairs was due to a change in management in the community centre following the passing away of a previous manager which may have led to a breakdown in communication.

It was clarified that SDCC’s community development team allocate funding to all facilities so that works are done in a timely manner.

It was understood that on several occasions, the sub-contractor presented themselves to the community centre, but due to a lack of staff present in the facility at the allotted time, they were unable to gain access to the building to carry out repairs.

Following this and a missed second payment installment from the centre, the contractor was forced to withdraw from the project.

When attempting to find a replacement contractor to complete the remaining work, difficulties arose which led to further delays.

The new contractor has since confirmed that they will attend the site in the coming fortnight to carry out the long-awaited repairs.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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