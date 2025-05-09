Local history with Monica McGill: A tranquil place that gives time to heal in a purely holistic way

In the hinterland between Clondalkin, Newcastle, and Lucan, Peamount Healthcare’s campus sits on a large site on rising ground 300 feet above sea level in the area officially known as Loughtown Upper, Newcastle, Dublin.

At present, the campus is surrounded by cropfields, although newly built housing and busy industry are creeping ever closer. Increasingly no doubt, this will further emphasise the serenity of the place.