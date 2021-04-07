Search


Hell Fire Club’s €15m tourism project objections dismissed
Jul 08, 2021
By Aideen O'Flaherty An attempt by a local residents’ group to get a High Court order overturning planning permission for a €15m visitor centre and tourism project... Read More



Bernard O'Byrne steps down as CEO of Basketball Ireland


News

By William O’Connor BERNARD O’Byrne is stepping down from his role as CEO and Secretary General of Basketball Ireland with immediate effect. The joint decision has... Read More



Crooksling future has been ‘safeguarded’


News

By Aideen O'Flaherty THE former site of St Brigid’s Nursing Home in Crooksling, Brittas, has been “safeguarded for the foreseeable future” after it was zoned for elder... Read More



GoFundMe plan to put halt to high-rise


News

By Aimee Walsh A LOCAL community group has set up a GoFundMe campaign in an attempt to save an area from “overdevelopment and an obliterated view of... Read More



Pharmacies roll out vaccines


News

By Aideen O'Flaherty LOCAL pharmacies had a busy start to the week as they began to administer vaccines to people in the 18 to 34 age cohort... Read More

Tallaght
Supermarket to install speed bump after residents’ concerns
Jun 21, 2021
By Aimee Walsh A PETITION to install a speed ramp at a local supermarket due to safety concerns has been successful.  The petition to install a... Read More

Sisters set up Tiggy’s Trust

TallaghtJuly 13, 2021 0

By Maddie Mueller Eliza and Lucy, older sisters of 15-year-old equestrian champion Tiggy Hancock, have set up a trust foundation in Tiggy’s memory. Tiggy tragically died ... Read More

New footpaths cause concern with ‘traffic mayhem’ predicted

TallaghtJuly 12, 2021 0

By Aimee Walsh “TRAFFIC mayhem” is predicted in new housing estate in Tallaght due to narrow footpaths, with one local politician calling on the council to ... Read More


Ballyfermot
Man jailed for driving over taxi drivers feet after leaving the scene of accident
Jun 15, 2021
By Brion Hoban and Sonya McLean A man who ran over a taxi driver’s feet in an act of road rage has been jailed for a year.... Read More

Public demand to honour crew member Paul Ormsby

BallyfermotJuly 13, 2021 0

By Maurice Garvey PUBLIC demand to acknowledge former air crew member Paul Ormsby exists in the community where he lived, but official policy for commemorative naming ... Read More

Developer’s €250k fee is a ‘failure to protect public land’

BallyfermotJuly 12, 2021 0

By Maurice Garvey THE disposal of a small strip of land on the Naas Road for a €250,000 developer fee would represent “a failure to protect ... Read More


Clondalkin
‘Covid isn’t real’ - man takes off mask in shop and refuses to leave
Apr 26, 2021
A MAN had to be forcibly restrained and arrested in a shop when he refused to leave after taking off his mask and saying “Covid isn’t... Read More

Multiple motions put forward to protect and preserve historic sites in Clondalkin Village

ClondalkinJuly 12, 2021 0

By Aimee Walsh HOPES for future preservation of historic sites in Clondalkin as multiple motions are passed at County Development Plan Meeting. Local councillor for Clondalkin ... Read More

Cuisine de France employees raise €23,463 for refurbishment of Scoil Mochua playground

ClondalkinJuly 9, 2021 0

By Aimee Walsh AN INCREDIBLE act of generosity as Cuisine de France employees raise €23,463.50 for the refurbishment of a school playground in Clondalkin. Staff ... Read More


Lucan
€10.75m programme for upgrade and repair to homes in Balgaddy commences
Jun 09, 2021
By Aimee Walsh THE €10.75 million programme of works to upgrade and repair the homes and surrounding areas in Balgaddy estate has commenced, after being delayed by... Read More

Three-stage opening for public park in Lucan area slowed because of weather

LucanJuly 13, 2021 0

By Aimee Walsh A NEW large-scale public park in Lucan will see a three-stage phased opening over the summer months, with the park currently partially open ... Read More

Diana award for Danyal for his incredible humanitarian work

LucanJuly 12, 2021 0

By Aimee Walsh A LUCAN man has made history by being the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive the prestigious Diana Award for ... Read More

Sport

Shamrock Rovers win on the night, but lose on aggregate after excellent CL display

July 13, 2021 0

By Daire Walsh Despite securing a 2-1 victory at the Tallaght Stadium this evening, Shamrock Rovers saw their UEFA Champions League journey coming to an ... Read More

Sport

St Jude’s and Ballyboden enjoy good wins in Division One South

July 12, 2021 0

By Daire Walsh St Jude’s produced a strong performance at Tymon North on Saturday evening to record a deserved 2-18 to 0-15 triumph over Castleknock ... Read More

Sport

Injury undoes McGregor in clash with Poirier

July 11, 2021 0

[caption id="attachment_133014" align="alignnone" width=""]Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier[/caption]By Daire Walsh IT WAS a disappointing Saturday night in Las Vegas for Crumlin’s Conor McGregor, whose rematch ... Read More

Sport

Peamount edge back to top of WNL table with Bohemians win

July 10, 2021 0

[caption id="attachment_133011" align="alignnone" width=""]Aine O'Gorman[/caption]By Daire Walsh Republic of Ireland international Aine O’Gorman fired a brace of goals at PRL Park in Greenogue this afternoon ... Read More

Sport

Power relishing prospect of competing on Olympic stage

July 10, 2021 0

By Stephen Leonard NADIA Power has spoken of her delight at getting the opportunity to compete on the Olympic Games stage having, this week, been ... Read More

Six SBG D24 fighters gearing up for IMMAF Europeans

SportJuly 9, 2021 0

By Hayden Moore NO LESS than six members of Straight Blast Gym Dublin 24 have been picked for the Irish team that is set to ... Read More

Woolley is confident approach to the Olympics will work for him

SportJuly 9, 2021 0

By Stephen Leonard JACK WOOLLEY is confident the approach to the Olympic Games in Tokyo will suit him to a tee. The Tallaght man is set ... Read More

Medals pour in for Tallaght AC at Dublin Juvenile Championships

SportJuly 9, 2021 0

By Hayden Moore TALLAGHT AC athletes enjoyed a great deal of success as the club played host to the Dublin Juvenile Championships last weekend. Cormac Dixon ... Read More

Business

Financial prospects for Rovers in Champions League are huge

July 6, 2021 0

By Maurice Garvey JULY is a crucial month for Shamrock Rovers FC, with top of the league clashes against title chasing rivals St Patrick’s Athletic and ... Read More

Business

C&C Group vow to increase number of women on board

July 6, 2021 0

By Maurice Garvey BULMERS maker C&C Group has vowed to increase the number of women on board by the end of February 2022 after failing to ... Read More

Business

Further share buybacks at CRH are under active consideration

July 6, 2021 0

By Maurice Garvey BUILDING materials giant CRH says further share buybacks are “under active consideration”. It comes as the company announced it has completed the latest ... Read More

Business

Plans are sought for four warehouses across three buildings in Cheeverstown

June 29, 2021 0

By Hayden Moore PERMISSION is being sought for the construction of four warehouses across three buildings in Cheeverstown, Tallaght. Rohan Project Management has lodged an ... Read More

Business

Shamrock Rovers FC appoint new Chief Executive Officer

June 29, 2021 0

By Maurice Garvey SHAMROCK Rovers FC’s new Chief Executive Officer Denis Donohoe commenced duties in the role on June 9.. Mr Donohoe, a club member and ... Read More

Appeal lodged against the decision made on Suncroft House plans

PropertyJuly 6, 2021 0

By Hayden Moore AN APPEAL has been lodged against the decision to refuse permission for the demolition of a bungalow and development of an apartment block ... Read More

Plans to convert off-licence into restaurant/takeaway is approved

PropertyJuly 6, 2021 0

PLANS to convert an off-licence in Templeogue for restaurant/ takeaway use has been given the green light by the council. Applicant C&E O’Reilly Hyland Partnership ... Read More

Landmark Floraville Cottage decision overturned by ABP

PropertyJuly 6, 2021 0

By Hayden Moore THE decicion to refuse permission for the demolition of Floraville Cottage Clondalkin and for the development of an apartment block in its place ... Read More