Sisters set up Tiggy’s Trust
By Maddie Mueller Eliza and Lucy, older sisters of 15-year-old equestrian champion Tiggy Hancock, have set up a trust foundation in Tiggy’s memory. Tiggy tragically died ... Read More
New footpaths cause concern with ‘traffic mayhem’ predicted
By Aimee Walsh “TRAFFIC mayhem” is predicted in new housing estate in Tallaght due to narrow footpaths, with one local politician calling on the council to ... Read More
Public demand to honour crew member Paul Ormsby
By Maurice Garvey PUBLIC demand to acknowledge former air crew member Paul Ormsby exists in the community where he lived, but official policy for commemorative naming ... Read More
Developer’s €250k fee is a ‘failure to protect public land’
By Maurice Garvey THE disposal of a small strip of land on the Naas Road for a €250,000 developer fee would represent “a failure to protect ... Read More
Multiple motions put forward to protect and preserve historic sites in Clondalkin Village
By Aimee Walsh HOPES for future preservation of historic sites in Clondalkin as multiple motions are passed at County Development Plan Meeting. Local councillor for Clondalkin ... Read More
Cuisine de France employees raise €23,463 for refurbishment of Scoil Mochua playground
By Aimee Walsh AN INCREDIBLE act of generosity as Cuisine de France employees raise €23,463.50 for the refurbishment of a school playground in Clondalkin. Staff ... Read More
Three-stage opening for public park in Lucan area slowed because of weather
By Aimee Walsh A NEW large-scale public park in Lucan will see a three-stage phased opening over the summer months, with the park currently partially open ... Read More
Diana award for Danyal for his incredible humanitarian work
By Aimee Walsh A LUCAN man has made history by being the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive the prestigious Diana Award for ... Read More
Shamrock Rovers win on the night, but lose on aggregate after excellent CL display
By Daire Walsh Despite securing a 2-1 victory at the Tallaght Stadium this evening, Shamrock Rovers saw their UEFA Champions League journey coming to an ... Read More
St Jude’s and Ballyboden enjoy good wins in Division One South
By Daire Walsh St Jude’s produced a strong performance at Tymon North on Saturday evening to record a deserved 2-18 to 0-15 triumph over Castleknock ... Read More
Injury undoes McGregor in clash with Poirier
[caption id="attachment_133014" align="alignnone" width=""]Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier[/caption]By Daire Walsh IT WAS a disappointing Saturday night in Las Vegas for Crumlin’s Conor McGregor, whose rematch ... Read More
Peamount edge back to top of WNL table with Bohemians win
[caption id="attachment_133011" align="alignnone" width=""]Aine O'Gorman[/caption]By Daire Walsh Republic of Ireland international Aine O’Gorman fired a brace of goals at PRL Park in Greenogue this afternoon ... Read More
Power relishing prospect of competing on Olympic stage
By Stephen Leonard NADIA Power has spoken of her delight at getting the opportunity to compete on the Olympic Games stage having, this week, been ... Read More
Six SBG D24 fighters gearing up for IMMAF Europeans
By Hayden Moore NO LESS than six members of Straight Blast Gym Dublin 24 have been picked for the Irish team that is set to ... Read More
Woolley is confident approach to the Olympics will work for him
By Stephen Leonard JACK WOOLLEY is confident the approach to the Olympic Games in Tokyo will suit him to a tee. The Tallaght man is set ... Read More
Medals pour in for Tallaght AC at Dublin Juvenile Championships
By Hayden Moore TALLAGHT AC athletes enjoyed a great deal of success as the club played host to the Dublin Juvenile Championships last weekend. Cormac Dixon ... Read More
Financial prospects for Rovers in Champions League are huge
By Maurice Garvey JULY is a crucial month for Shamrock Rovers FC, with top of the league clashes against title chasing rivals St Patrick’s Athletic and ... Read More
C&C Group vow to increase number of women on board
By Maurice Garvey BULMERS maker C&C Group has vowed to increase the number of women on board by the end of February 2022 after failing to ... Read More
Further share buybacks at CRH are under active consideration
By Maurice Garvey BUILDING materials giant CRH says further share buybacks are “under active consideration”. It comes as the company announced it has completed the latest ... Read More
Plans are sought for four warehouses across three buildings in Cheeverstown
By Hayden Moore PERMISSION is being sought for the construction of four warehouses across three buildings in Cheeverstown, Tallaght. Rohan Project Management has lodged an ... Read More
Shamrock Rovers FC appoint new Chief Executive Officer
By Maurice Garvey SHAMROCK Rovers FC’s new Chief Executive Officer Denis Donohoe commenced duties in the role on June 9.. Mr Donohoe, a club member and ... Read More
Appeal lodged against the decision made on Suncroft House plans
By Hayden Moore AN APPEAL has been lodged against the decision to refuse permission for the demolition of a bungalow and development of an apartment block ... Read More
Plans to convert off-licence into restaurant/takeaway is approved
PLANS to convert an off-licence in Templeogue for restaurant/ takeaway use has been given the green light by the council. Applicant C&E O’Reilly Hyland Partnership ... Read More
Landmark Floraville Cottage decision overturned by ABP
By Hayden Moore THE decicion to refuse permission for the demolition of Floraville Cottage Clondalkin and for the development of an apartment block in its place ... Read More