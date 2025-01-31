OVER 12,000 blood donations are needed “in the coming days and weeks” to avoid more pressure on the hospitals, said the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS).

Blood collections were significantly impacted by the recent severe weather conditions and the high levels of respiratory illnesses that followed, explained IBTS, with the current national blood supplies being “under three days for many blood groups.”

“We are running critically low in blood stocks and need the public’s help,” the group said in a statement.

Paul McKinney, Director of Donor been a while, to make it their goal to give blood, and the priceless gift of life, to those in our communities and hospitals who need it.”

Services and Logistics at IBTS, added, “In 2024 the IBTS issued the highest number of blood donation units to Irish hospitals in over a decade, at just under 128,500 units.

“This exceptionally high demand has continued unabated into 2025.”

“We are asking people who might never have given blood before, or it’s IBTS is in urgent need of “new donors, younger donors, donors of all ethnicities and, in particular, those of African heritage.”

Anybody interested can register at www.giveblood.ie, where information on locations, opening hours, and eligibility details is also available, or call 1800 731 137.

Donors who receive a text message from IBTS can book an appointment online on the ‘Give Blood’ website HERE or contact the number provided.