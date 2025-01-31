Search
Blood donations urgently needed due to stocks running critically low in hospitals
Tallaght University Hospital Credit:TUH

Blood donations urgently needed due to stocks running critically low in hospitals

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 31, 2025 9:57 am

OVER 12,000 blood donations are needed “in the coming days and weeks” to avoid more pressure on the hospitals, said the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS).

Blood collections were significantly impacted by the recent severe weather conditions and the high levels of respiratory illnesses that followed, explained IBTS, with the current national blood supplies being “under three days for many blood groups.”

“We are running critically low in blood stocks and need the public’s help,” the group said in a statement.

Paul McKinney, Director of Donor been a while, to make it their goal to give blood, and the priceless gift of life, to those in our communities and hospitals who need it.”

Services and Logistics at IBTS, added, “In 2024 the IBTS issued the highest number of blood donation units to Irish hospitals in over a decade, at just under 128,500 units.

“This exceptionally high demand has continued unabated into 2025.”

“We are asking people who might never have given blood before, or it’s IBTS is in urgent need of “new donors, younger donors, donors of all ethnicities and, in particular, those of African heritage.”

Anybody interested can register at www.giveblood.ie, where information on locations, opening hours, and eligibility details is also available, or call 1800 731 137.

Donors who receive a text message from IBTS can book an appointment online on the ‘Give Blood’ website HERE or contact the number provided.

Read More


€400,000 granted to 17 local community groups in county

News

Some €400,000 was granted to seventeen community groups across South Dublin County in need of refurbishment and upgrades to their facilities. The...

Government policy is pushing house prices up at ‘an accelerated pace’

News

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has said that government housing  policy is pushing up house prices. His comments...

Grant of €21 million for council to progress active travel facilities and school road safety

News

South Dublin County Council received a €21.5 million grant from the National Transportation Authority (NTA) to progress with active travel facilities and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST