WATCH: Active South Dublin February Team: Clondalkin Rugby Club senior men’s team

CLONDALKIN Rugby Club senior men’s team had plenty to shout about when they claimed the Leinster League Division Two A title.

It’s the first time since 2018 that the club has won this league and the first major title that the club has won since they moved to their new base at Baldonnel Farm.

The Clondalkin side overcame the challenge of a highly-fancied Coolmine side 23-3 in terrible conditions to secure the top prize.