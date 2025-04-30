This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Our Team
Emma Kennedy
Managing Director / Sales & Marketing Manager
Emma@echo.ie
David Kennedy
Editor
David@echo.ie
Liz Kennedy
Production Manager
liz@echo.ie
William O'Connor
News Editor / Deputy Sports Editor
William@echo.ie / News@echo.ie
Peter Kennedy
Office Manager
Peter@echo.ie / Reception@echo.ie
Gareth Mockler
Gareth@echo.ie