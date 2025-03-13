Active South Dublin February Team: Clondalkin Rugby Club senior men’s team

Members of Clondalkin Rugby Club senior’s men’s rugby team receive the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award for February from Thomas Kepinski, Cluster Hotel Manager, The Plaza Hotel & Tallaght Cross Hotel Tallaght, William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo and Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin

CLONDALKIN Rugby Club senior men’s team had plenty to shout about when they claimed the Leinster League Division Two A title.

It’s the first time since 2018 that the club has won this league and the first major title that the club has won since they moved to their new base at Baldonnel Farm.

The Clondalkin side overcame the challenge of a highly-fancied Coolmine side 23-3 in terrible conditions to secure the top prize.

Clondalkin had many heroes on the day with captain Mikey Russell running over a try while Simon King, Darren Madden and Brian Doyle playing key roles.

“This league title is a huge boost for the club and the team,” Clondalkin captain Mikey Russell said.

“We have a good coaching group and a number of new lads came into the set-up this year so we are trying to drive the standards.

“I’m delighted for everyone that we pulled off the league title” he added.