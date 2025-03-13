Ireland international Ruesha links up with Rovers

SHAMROCK Rovers senior women’s team have received a big boost by signing Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn.

The talented midfielder, who has 87 international caps, joins the Hoops following her departure from Women’s Championship side London City Lionesses in January.

The 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience at the highest level of the game having played professionally with a number of major UK clubs including, amongst others, Glasgow City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Celtic, Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

The Glasgow born player made her debut for the Ireland women’s senior team in 2012 against Hungary and continues to be a crucial player for the Girls in Green.

Ruesha started both of the Republic of Ireland’s UEFA Women’s Nations League games last month under new Ireland boss Carla Ward who has also managed Littlejohn at club level at Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

Littlejohn is a former international teammate with Shamrock Rovers skipper Áine O’Gorman and played in all three of Ireland’s games at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Head Coach Collie O’Neill said: We’re absolutely delighted to have Ruesha join our team. Having a player with her level of experience is not just beneficial for us, but it’s also massive for the entire league”

Ruesha said: ”It will be good to get back in a routine of playing football, working with the likes of Collie, he’s obviously a very good coach, he’s been in the game a long time.

“I’m looking forward to keep learning, it will be nice to have a manager that’s going to help progress me and I’m looking forward to hopefully being here for the team and hopefully we can win as many games as possible”

International clearance has been received with Ruesha available for selection for this Saturday’s game against Athlone Town at Tallaght Stadium (Kick off 5pm).

