Parades are set to showcase local talent in communities

Dave Farrelly and Joe Lumumba with Tallaght community Gardai Ciaran Byrne and Garda Sgt Emer Lamon, Derek Quinn and Amy Casey from Tallaght Atlletics Club and members of the Tallaght Marching Band at the St Patrick’s Day Festival launch

South Dublin is set to have an exciting St Patrick’s weekend with four parades organised for Tallaght, Clondalkin, the Four Districts and Lucan.

The Tallaght parade is making a long-awaited comeback after the last one was held in 2019, with at least forty community groups having signed up to be a part of it.

The Tallaght Marching Band, local dance schools, sports clubs and the Civic Panto are all going to march, while Dublin GAA star Cian Murphy will be the Grand Marshal.

A Thomas Davis GAA Senior player, Cian said he “grew up watching the parade” and felt “honoured” to have been asked to fulfil this role.

Twenty-six different community groups are so far included in the Clondalkin St Patrick’s Parade, marking its 10th year.

Local talent will be showcased, with the Clondalkin Youth Band, six different dance groups, Round Towers GAA and St Killian’s scouts.

Local volunteer Thyes Kavanagh has been appointed as the Grand Marshal.

Organiser, Councillor Francis Timmons (IND) said “community is everything” in this event, and that there will be something for everyone living in Clondalkin.

The St Patrick’s parade for the four districts of Brittas, Rathcoole, Saggart and Newcastle has come a long way since when Father O’Carroll organised the first one in 2006 and had the locals march from the church in Saggart to St Mary’s GAA club.

Considering the Covid-19 break, this parade is “now at its 17th year”, proudly said organiser Sharon Redmond.

The grand marshals are confirmed to be Eileen Coyne, from Rathcoole, and Martin Brady, from Saggart, who were both “instrumental” in the first St Mary’s parade.

The theme of the parade is inclusion, community, and diversity; applicants are encouraged to incorporate the theme into their entry.

A St Patrick’s parade in Lucan is great news for all those local families and children who want to avoid the “big cost burden” of getting to the Dublin parade, explained Councillor Caroline Brady (FG).

Little Blue Heroes Foundation, a community-funded charity who help families in need, was chosen to be the Lucan parade Marshals for 2025.

Wherever you’re from in South Dublin, here are the starting times and the itineraries of each parade on Monday, March 17.

The Tallaght parade will start on the Old Blessington Road beside TU Dublin at 1.30pm heading towards the Dragon Inn and Café Aon Sceal through the Main Street.

Turning at the traffic lights opposite Bank of Ireland it will then travel down the Greenhills Road and end at TU Dublin opposite Tallaght AC.

The Clondalkin parade will start at 2:30pm at the stage area of Tuthills car park, with music and entertainment kicking off at 1:30pm and the Old Nangor Road closing from 1pm.

The parade will go across the village with ‘sensory’ facilities at Bru Chronan and a wheelchair area at the civic plaza.

The Four District parade will start in Rathlawns at 1:30pm, go past the Avoca and end at St. Mary’s GAA club in Saggart.

The Lucan parade will assemble at the large green located at Green Park Road / Westbrook Park / Hillcrest Close adjacent to Tesco at 1:30pm and be in place by 2:30pm at the traffic lights at Spar Dodsboro. It will go along the Leixlip Road and Lucan Village past the Lucan Demesne.