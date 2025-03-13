Insulation systems ‘generally acceptable’ to local authority

Clive Ryan standing outside his house in Kilnamanagh which was insulated in 2018

EXTERNAL insulation systems added to houses are “generally acceptable to the Planning Authority” as energy efficiency matters more than streetscape, said South Dublin County Council.

The local authority produced and released an updated “House Extension Design Guide” on Friday, February 28, after Kilnamanagh homeowner Clive Ryan reported risking a €5,000 fine or imprisonment for externally insulating his house which was reported first in The Echo two weeks ago.