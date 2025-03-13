Busy schedule for St Joseph’s pipe band

Search
St Joseph’s Pipe band will perform in the Clondalkin parade on st Patrick’s Day

Ryan ButlerMarch 13, 2025 12:34 pm

ST JOSEPH’S Pipe Band has a “busy schedule” ahead as they are heading to perform in Madrid for their St. Patrick’s Day Festival, where they will do a concert and a parade on Friday 14 and Saturday 15.

They fly back to Ireland on Sunday, 16, and the band will be out in Clondalkin on Monday, 17, for the local community parade.

The Clondalkin parade will have vintage cars and motorbikes, 6 different dance groups, and a special guest in St. Patrick himself.

The parade is shaping up to be the best one yet, with a lot of planning going into making it a great community family day out.

This year marks 10 years of the parade return, and to help celebrate, they have stilt walkers, party bears, a walking fire display, and the ever popular Chinese dragon.

For entertainment, alongside St. Joseph’s Pipe Band, they will have Colm Gavin and Friends, DJ Joey Howe, and K&G Funfair.

From Irish dancing to hip hop and everything in between, the Clondalkin parade will also have the Round Towers GAA and St. Killian’s scouts.

Thyes Kavanagh has also been selected as the Clondalkin parade’s grand Marshal.

Make sure to check it all out in Clondalkin Village on March 17.

