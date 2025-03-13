Search
Gardai investigate after shots are fired at house
Gardai are investigating the shooting

Maurice GarveyMarch 13, 2025 12:41 pm

A NUMBER of shots were fired at a house in Clondalkin this week.

The incident occurred in the Greenfort area at approximately 2.45am on Tuesday, March 11.

