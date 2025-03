EILEEN O’Brien helped the Ireland Athletics track and Field Masters O70s team break two World records.

The Lucan Harriers athlete helped break the W70 4×800 metres world record on February 12, and then she went on to run the third leg in the W70 4x400m metres squad to break another world record just two weeks later.

It’s an amazing achievement for Eileen who becomes a double world record holder at the tender age of 74.