Active South Dublin February Sports Star: Eileen O’Brien
Lucan Harriers member Eileen O’Brien receives The Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month Award for February from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Emma Kennedy, MD The Echo and Thomas Kepinski, Cluster Hotel Manager, The Plaza Hotel & Tallaght Cross Hotel Tallaght

Echo StaffMarch 13, 2025 10:18 am

EILEEN O’Brien helped the Ireland Athletics track and Field Masters O70s team break two World records.

The Lucan Harriers athlete helped break the W70 4×800 metres world record on February 12, and then she went on to run the third leg in the W70 4x400m metres squad to break another world record just two weeks later.

It’s an amazing achievement for Eileen who becomes a double world record holder at the tender age of 74.

“It’s great for master athletics and women in particular going out and taking part in these events” said a delighted Eileen.

“It’s a great achievement for everyone involved.

“It was an honour to wear the green colours and help break the records” said Eileen.

Eileen has a number of events coming up with the Vienna marathon in a months time and she will also be competing in the Lucan club race later this year.

Eileen has previously run marathons in Chicago, New York, Berlin, London and Dublin.

