Kiltalown FC are edged out in seven-goal thriller

Kiltalown FC lost out to York Road FC despite an attempted comeback in the second half Photos by John Mooney

YORK Road FC won the battle of the bottom two when they welcomed Kiltalown FC to John Paul Park, Cabra, and ran out comfortable 5-2 winners in this UCFL Division 3 clash last saturday, reports John Mooney.

With half the season gone these two are propping up the Division and on Saturday the home side showed that bit more bite, especially in front of goal, to secure a valuable three points.

York hit the front inside three minutes of the opening whistle, when Niels Kirch floated the ball over the high line the visitors were holding for Eray Kurucay to gather and slot home comfortably.

But they had to wait until the halfway point in the half to double that lead when Joseph O’Brien slotted home a penalty, after Eric Waitman was taken down in the area.

The home side were comfortable enough but the visitors pulled a goal back in the 29th minute when Adam Burke shot from just inside the York half, keeper Michael Connors got a hand to it but couldn’t prevent it from crossing the line.

However, the two goal advantage was restored minutes later when Waitman got their third, when he rounded keeper Alex Geogehan after beating the off side trap.

It was nicely set up for the second half and the visitors came out fighting, and reduced the deficit again just seven minutes after the restart.

Jonathan Baroni did the spade work when he slotted the ball into Shane Adjei Samuels, who turned a defender and smashed home a beauty.

I thought the come back was on as Kiltalown upped their game just a bit, but York were more than equal and netted number four on 59 minutes with Witman’s second of the afternoon, after a great pass from Kurucay set him free to lob Geoghegan.

That seemed to knock the stuffing out of the visitors, although they never dropped their heads and battled on to the end.

But there was still one more goal to come and Witman gifted the ball on a plate for Sean Douglas in the dying minutes to round off the scoring.

KILTALOWN FC: Alex Geoghegan, Raymond Sargent, James Core, David Snee, Daragh Stuart, Stephen Doyle, Reece Radford, Scott Farrell, Gerard Conway, Jonathan Baroni, Adam Burke, Martin McDonnell, Shane Adjei Samuels, Karl Lynch, Nathan Mustafa, Patrick Bolger, Alex Kellegher, Paul Holohan.

