South Dublin Taekwondo members bag medals in Newcastle

A selection of up-and coming stars from local South Dublin Taekwondo travelled to Newcastle, England for the Ultimate North East Championships.

Seven athletes returned with seven medals and the performance of the day for 10-year-old Sorena Shirvani in his -32kg Children’s division.

The Tallaght youngster successfully fought through his quarter-final, semi-final and final to reach the top of the podium.

SDTKD coach and Sorena’s father Cyrus Shirvani also oversaw medal winning performances including silver medals for Bobby Fowler, Kira Jakovac and Karla Iglesias.

Adam Bedrani, Sydney Fowler & Vito Jakovac all took home bronze in their divisions.

South Dublin Taekwondo now have a limited number of spaces available for new recruits at their purpose-built facility in The Arena, Tallaght.

Contact info@sdtkd.com to enquire about securing a place.