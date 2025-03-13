Fantastic weekend for Éanna reaching five finals

IT WAS a fantastic weekend of basketball and a huge success for Éanna Basketball who contested in five Cup Finals.

The club contested U12, U14, U15, U18 and senior finals In the U12 final, Éanna team came out on top in the highly competitive Dublin Men’s Basketball Board (DMBB) final this weekend against Dublin Lions.

This game was a tight battle from the outset, with the Lions posing the toughest competition for the undefeated Éanna team this season.

The game opened with a strong layup from Éanna’s Aaron Archibald.

The Dublin Lions quickly retaliated, and by the end of the first quarter, Éanna trailed by six points.

The Éanna boys closed the gap in the second quarter with some amazing basketball from co-captains Scott Dodson and Jackson Moore, leading by two points going into the third quarter.

Another fierce fight in the third quarter saw the team’s neck and neck.

A couple of key shots made by Éanna’s Stephen Kavanagh, along with some great defensive interceptions by Mattia Gardini, put Éanna ahead by two points moving into the final quarter (32-30).

A jaw dropping buzzer-beater from three-point range by Éanna’s Stevie O’Sullivan sent the crowd wild at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter saw Éanna pulling ahead of the competition with some exceptional offence and defence on display.

The final score was 48-37 to Éanna, bringing the U12 DMBB cup back to Éanna for the fourth year in a row.

This team is coached by the extremely talented player-coach Edel McGreal, assistant coach Noah Dodson, and managed by Fiona McGillicuddy.

The team exhibited incredible skills well beyond their age, making this game one of the most exciting to watch across the DMBB cup finals.

The U14 Dublin Cup final saw Éanna against Ongar, securing a well-deserved win and claiming their third consecutive cup victory after U12 and U13 years.

The game began with Éanna hitting the ground running, taking an early lead in the first quarter with a strong and confident start.

Their experience, skill, and teamwork ultimately made the difference, as they kept control throughout the game.

This victory marks this teams third cup in a row—an incredible achievement that highlights the consistency and talent within the team.

Despite the loss, Ongar deserves immense credit for reaching the final and delivering a competitive performance against a tough opponent.

The Éanna’s U15’s had a great win against Dublin Raiders on Sunday in Inchicore.

Two teams that know each other very well and had two very tight games in the league put on a great display for a packed Oblate Hall.

In a great game where all the squad played and contributed, it was Eanna who came out on tip winning 51-37.

An incredible defensive display set the foundation for the team to get the win allowing joint captains Cathal Wilson and Ruairi Baxter lift the cup.

Top scorers on the day were Bobby Doyle, Michael Houlihan and Dan O’Sullivan.

Well done to all the team and coaches Neville Charles and Ciaran Doyle. The Eanna U18s was always going to be a close game, with two very skillful and athletic teams.

Éanna had a great start, with nine from Ryan Bell and finished the first quarter with a 24 to 9 lead.

Tolka upped their defence and with shots dropping for them closed the gap to 10 points, Adam McCarthy helping Éanna keep the scores ticking with 2 three pointers.

The second half started with both teams exchanging baskets, with great drives from Harry Lynch, Patrick Walsh and Adam Charles but Tolka increased the pressure and physicality and closed the 3rd qtr to only 3pts behind.

The atmosphere was electric for the 4th qtr with both sets of supporters getting behind their teams.

Adam Charles stepped up to the challenge with some pull up jumpers and 2 three pointers.

Tolka never stopped and with a few quick threes of their own brought the game back to 2 points.

With Adam McCarthy hitting another 3, and some clutch free throws from Adam Charles, Harry Lynch and Connor Chambers, Éanna held out for the win 77 to 71.

This is back to back wins in the DMBB Cup Finals for this team, with the excellent coaching from Hillary Netsiyanwa, Anthony Dodson and manager Noeleen McCarthy, kept the lads calm, focused and driven.

Disappointment for Éanna senior as they lose out 73 to 79 to Dublin Raiders in a hugely contested Senior Cup Final.

This was always going to come down to the wire and with both teams winning one a piece in the league it didn’t disappoint.

Éanna led from the start with a 4pt and then a 10pt lead at the half.

However Raiders found the basket from all angles and were on fire to then take the lead themselves by 10pt at the end of the 3rd Qtr.

A close 4th followed with Éanna bringing the gap to 2pts.

Raiders then made no mistake at the free throw line to seal the win.

