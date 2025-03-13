Joy for Templeogue in U20 decider

TEMPLEOGUE delivered a commanding performance in the U20 DMBB Cup Final, overpowering Dublin Lions 99 78 in a thrilling encounter at Oblate Hall.

The red-clad Templeogue won all four quarters to secure a well deserved victory.

The game started at a high tempo, Templeogue coming out of the blocks quickly before Lions settled into the game.

Templeogue edged the first quarter 20-16, with 3’s from Tighe and Captain Jacob Fazande, Brady with nine of Lions first quarter scores and Ryan with some big rebounds at both ends.

Lions responded with a strong second quarter, with three 3’s from Atora and another from Prosper.

Tighe, Finn, Fazande and Mullins kept the scoreboard ticking and by halftime, Templeogue held a slender 46 40 lead.

After the break, Templeogue turned up the intensity and took control of the game.

Gonga and Cabello added to the scoreline for Templeogue while Sheppard for Lions was enjoying success with some deep shots, five 3’s in total for the game.

Mullins responded with 3’s for Templeogue and sharp ball movement and defensive pressure forced errors from Dublin Lions, leading to a 27-16 third-quarter run that widened the gap to 73-56.

Despite efforts from Kororev and O’Connor, the Lions couldn’t close the gap, while Templeogue’s U18’s Matonmi and Josh Fazande remained solid at both ends of the court.

Dublin Lions pushed for a late comeback, but Templeogue’s experience and composure saw them maintain their lead.

A 26 22 final quarter sealed an emphatic 21-point victory. Templeogue’s ability to win every quarter proving decisive.

With this victory, Templeogue were crowned U20 DMBB Cup champions, capping off an impressive run of Dublin Cup Victories for this team under their Coach Jay Fazande who has taken them since they were U11’s.

Elsewhere, Templeogue’s U16 boys team inspired by the return from long term injury of captain Max Moran, took to the floor for this groups first ever appearance in a DMBB Cup Final, and what a game it was.

After a nervy start Templeogue found their rhythm creating good scoring opportunities with Max Moran (14 pts) and Harry Tighe (12pts) leading the scoring charge.

An intense defensive performance led by Brian Ciuciu assisted by Oisin Toomey and Max Moran with four blocks a piece, kept the Dublin Lions side under pressure.

With an electric atmosphere in a packed Oblates hall, it was all to play for going into the fourth quarter, with only one basket separating the two sides.

The next eight minutes went basket for basket with some excellent free throw shooting from Daniel Lawlor and steals from Lukas Janausaskas keeping the game close.

With one minute to go and a 1-point lead Lions finals experience showed, marginal errors separated the teams at the final whistle, with Lions taking the win.

This was a stellar performance for this young team in their first ever Final.