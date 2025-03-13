National podium places for Tallaght athletes

Several Tallaght athletes made the podium at the National Masters and U20 and U23 Indoor Championships in Athlone last weekend.

On Saturday, Sarah Doyle crossed the line to top the podium in both F35 60m and 200m with times of 8.58 and 27., and the following day in the U23 60m final Sean Aigboboh jointly claimed the silver podium position with a great time of 6.81, while Dubem Amah claimed the bronze podium position in the U20 200m with time of 22.19, after he set a new personal best time of 22.11 in the earlier heats.

Others who contested the U20/U23’s included Gloria Oigbochie who recorded 7.77s when 7th in the U20 60m final and 25.72 in her 200m heat, Brianna Dwyer Carty who recorded times of 8.05 in her U20 60m heat and 26.12 in the 200m, Gabriella Azeez 8.16 and 27.52 in her U20 60m and 200m heats, while Uche Disu, Matilda Porcu and Ellie Carruth recorded times of 7.92, 8.16 and 8.41 in the U20 60m heats, and in the U23 men’s 60m heats David Aigboboh and Gilbert Kaleta recorded times of 7.19 and 7.34 respectively.