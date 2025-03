A homeowner is living in stress and frustration as his wrap-around insulation could cost him a €5,000 fine or imprisonment.

Six years after the works, last December, South Dublin County Council sent a letter to Kilnamanagh owner Clive Ryan saying that he had to “cease and discontinue the use of the insulation to the front facade” within June 2025, to remove it and re-instate the facade to the way it was prior to the upgrade.

TAGS newsTallaght