Youth service head to Poland for a week full of adventure

Members of the Ballyfermot Youth Service who headed to Poland this week

Twelve young people representing Ballyfermot Youth Service went to Poland on Saturday, February 15, to meet up with Polish and Spanish youth organisations for a week full of adventure, fun and learning.

They have participated in many workshops, including icebreakers, getting to know each other, exploring the topic of human rights, and improving their communication, as well as many trips to various cultural venues to learn and explore Polish culture.

They will trek through the snowy Tatra mountains, build campfires and host cultural evenings, allowing all of the young people to integrate amongst each other, making newfound friendships. Youth exchanges such as this aim to create opportunities for young people to travel, meet new people and learn about other cultures.

The benefits will include increased confidence and self-esteem, building resilience. tolerance and cultural awareness.