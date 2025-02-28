Search
LEO South Dublin to celebrate Entrepreneurial Excellence at 2025 Local Enterprise Awards
Local Enterprise Office South Dublin Winners from 2024

Echo StaffFebruary 28, 2025 4:05 pm

Marking over a decade of championing entrepreneurship and innovation, the highly anticipated Local Enterprise Awards South Dublin 2025 will take place on Thursday, March 6th, at The Maldron Hotel, Tallaght.

This prestigious event will shine a spotlight on South Dublin’s dynamic enterprise landscape, showcasing the exceptional talent and diverse range of startups driving business growth in the region.

On the night, the overall finalist will be announced and will go on to represent South Dublin at the National Enterprise Awards Final later this summer.

This year’s awards have attracted an unprecedented level of interest, with a record number of applications submitted.

Following a rigorous selection process, 49 nominees have been shortlisted across nine distinct categories, including Export, Start-Up, Tech/Innovation, Green, and more.

Each category winner will receive a €1,000 prize, while the Overall Award Winner will receive €5,000 and the honour of representing South Dublin at the National Awards Final, set to take place at The Mansion House in the summer.

Tom Rooney, Head of Enterprise at LEO South Dublin, commented: “South Dublin is home to an impressive pool of entrepreneurial talent, with innovative and thriving businesses making a significant impact on the local economy.

We extend our warmest congratulations to all our nominees and look forward to celebrating their achievements at this special event.”

The evening will be hosted by Noel Davidson from The Entrepreneurs Academy, promising an inspiring gathering of business founders, industry leaders, and local stakeholders as they come

together to recognize and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels economic growth and innovation in South Dublin.

The awards take place as part of Local Enterprise Week, which runs from March 3rd to 7th. A full list of events and registration details can be found HERE.

The Local Enterprise Office South Dublin is part of a nationwide network of 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), supporting startups, the self-employed, and small to medium-sized enterprises.

Operated in partnership between Enterprise Ireland and local authorities, LEOs provide vital support, resources, and opportunities to help businesses grow and succeed.

