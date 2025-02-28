Sibling gymnasts turn on the style in competitions

Three sibling gymnasts stood out at national and international competitions while keeping parents on the road “seven days a week.”

James (17) and Matthew (14) Hickey, from Dublin’s southside, train with Phoenix Gymnastics in Park West, while their younger sister Roisin (13) trains in Excel Gymnastics in Cherry Orchard.

Dad Odhran said it’s become now a lifestyle for the whole family, as mam Janet keeps everyone’s schedule organised.

“James started when he was seven, and the others started to copy him when they saw how much fun he had.

“We ended up with loads of footmarks in our sitting room,” he laughed.

In 2024, James and Roisin both topped their age categories nationally, and Matthew won a bronze medal in his category, while entering the Junior National Competition one year ahead of his age.

James and Matthew were both awarded with “Gymnast of the Year” by Phoenix Gymnastics and James was told in January that he received the title of Gymnastic Ireland “Rising Star” 2024.

Roisin brought a gold medal home from Portugal and Slovenia last year, and a bronze from her debut in Scotland.

In the same competition in Scotland, Matthew won gold on floor and silver on rings.

In the Austria Future Cup, James and Matthew both came first on pommel horse in their respective age categories.

They gave a significant contribution to the results of team Ireland, getting on the podium for the All Around Final too.

James, who aims for the Olympics according to Odhran, was the Pommel Horse Finalist at last years European Championships in Italy.

The two boys are also sitting their leaving and junior certificate this year.

“I can’t help being very proud,” said Odhran. “Whatever their results are, I know they put in a huge amount of work.

“We are on the road seven days a week, sometimes they do their homework in the car. On competitions day, I’m more nervous than they are, because they practiced so much that they are in control.

“They enjoy it and absolutely don’t want to stop.”