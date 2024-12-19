Search
Commercials U21s pipped in decider
Echo StaffDecember 19, 2024 11:43 am

Naomh Barrog narrowly defeated Commercials by 1-21 to 1-19 to lift the Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Under 21 ‘B’ Hurling Championship title at Pairc Barrog on Saturday afternoon.

In an extremely tight affair between two skilful sides, the scoreline was level a measly 12 times, with a late Daniel Keegan point sealing the victory for Barrog.

Dublin Senior Hurler Diarmuid O’Dulaing expectedly excelled in his free taking duties, but his opposite number Evan O’Brien was every bit as impressive despite O’Dulaing hitting a mammoth fourteen points altogether.

Barrog also had Daniel Moore and Sean Gallagher to thank with the pair excelling throughout the hour, hitting 1-02 and four points each respectively.

Despite the ever-present O’Dulaing leading the charge for Commercials, David Dungan, Dean Simpson and Conor O’Leary chipped in with scores for the visitors, while goalkeeper Shane Clohessy and captain Cathal Ó Luasa provided inspiration with their outstanding individual performances.

However, it wasn’t to be for a talented Commercials side, as some steely final moments at the back from Robbie Reidy and Finn McDonald along with a late Keegan point sealed their heartbreak.

