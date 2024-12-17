Cuckoo’s Nest redevelopment proceeds apace with new roof

Cement been poured at the Cuckoos Nest development on Wednesday morning

WORK on the redevelopment of the Cuckoo’s Nest pub is moving along with a new roof installed on the original house.

Developers of the Nest, the Mulvaney brothers from St Peter’s Crescent in Walkinstown, plan to extend and renovate the public house and also retain the original front of the building.

The planning approved by the local authority includes the re-establishing of a public/gastro pub at ground- and first-floor level.

The development will consist of the construction of a three- and four-storey building to the side and rear of the existing building which will accommodate a public house use at ground-floor level along with retail/shop local use, also at ground floor.

Eleven apartments will be built overhead, comprised of five one-bed apartments and six two-bed apartments.

In an update this week, developers said: “This month saw a significant milestone: the installation of a brand-new roof on the original house. While it may seem like a small detail, it’s an essential step in preserving the character of the building while preparing it for its future role as the heart of our establishment.

“With the pub’s external framework nearing completion, we will be turning our focus to the all-important internal build-out. We’re carefully crafting a space that combines tradition with modern comforts, and we’re excited to share a glimpse of what’s to come:

“A small front bar, designed for an intimate and welcoming experience, where conversations and connections take centre stage.

“An upper mezzanine, offering a private space for special gatherings, perfect for celebrations or quieter moments.

“A lounge at the back, tailored for live entertainment, where music and performance will create unforgettable evenings.

“In total, the space will span around

450 square metres, providing ample room for moments of celebration, relaxation, and everything in between.

“The process has been longer than anticipated, but our commitment to excellence has never wavered. Each decision is being made with care, ensuring that every detail reflects our vision of a warm, inviting, and vibrant pub experience”.

The site, which contains the original Cuckoo’s Nest house, was bought by the Lynch Family in the 1960s and ceased trading on May 20, 2015.

The Mulvaney brothers purchased the pub in July 2021, for a sum believed to be in the region of €1.2 million from previous owner Michael Keogh who built the Temple Woods housing development on the site.