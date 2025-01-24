Iveagh Trust to let 128 apartments on former De La Salle school site

Development forms part of over 800 units to be built

THE first phase of social housing accommodation at ‘Stonemount’ the former De La Salle National School site in Ballyfermot is set to open in spring of 2025.

Iveagh Trust will open 128 apartments for letting in March or April to those on Dublin City Council’s housing list.

It forms part of a development for over 800 units that Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd are building at the site.

Cllr Daithí Doolan (SF) welcomed the news: “This is a hugely positive development for Ballyfermot. Over 418 apartments delivered for those on the city council housing list.

“The apartments will be allocated under the Choice Based Lettings process and will be up on line very shortly. If you are interested in being considered for one of these homes I would strongly encourage people to contact Dublin City Council or your local city councillor.”

Information sent to city councillors outlines details of the Stonemount project.

It is hoped that further phases will be added later this year to provide an additional 290 homes.

The first block is made up of 55 one-beds, 67 two-beds and six three-beds.

There will be on-site staff presence at Stonemount, seven-days a week, with estate managers and care takers who may also live on-site.

There will also be a support officer available to tenants, a community room and estate manager’s office.

All properties are fitted with quality kitchens and bathrooms and are let unfurnished. The rental charge will be based on household income and calculated in accordance with the DCC rent scheme. DCC says there is no ‘right-to-buy’ on any of their housing schemes

To apply for a home at Stonemount, you must go through the Choice-Based Lettings (CBL) scheme.

Apartments will be put on CBL in three phases by the city council, who will select the tenants and “nominate” them to the Iveagh Trust for housing.