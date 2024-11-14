Knock Three Times: The third instalment of “A Really Keeley Good Night”

The Keeley Brothers are a dynamic trio celebrated for their harmonious vocals and engaging performances. With a legacy spanning 30 years, they have forged a deep connection with their audience, making each show a memorable experience filled with music, laughter, and warmth

THE KEELEY BROTHERS are back with their highly anticipated third instalment of “A Really Keeley Good Night,” titled “KNOCK THREE TIMES.”

Set to take place on Monday, 18 November, at The Civic Theatre, Tallaght, this show is a heartfelt tribute to the trio’s 20 years of unforgettable gigs, many of which have been hosted on Monday nights.

Drawing inspiration from two decades of performing, “KNOCK THREE TIMES” encapsulates the essence of the Keeley Brothers’ journey through music and laughter.

Known for their tight harmonies, engaging storytelling, and infectious energy, the brothers will take the stage to share their favourite songs, celebrating the connection they’ve built with audiences over the years.

Eldest brother Chris says.

“With ‘KNOCK THREE TIMES,’ we want to celebrate invite everyone to join in the fun, laughter, and music that has truly cured the Monday blues over the years”

The evening will feature some of Tallaght’s finest musicians performing a mix of showband classics, and some delightful surprises.

The Keeley Brothers’ ability to connect with their audience makes each performance feel like a family gathering, encouraging sing alongs and heartfelt participation.

Event Details:

Title: A Really Keeley Good Night: KNOCK THREE TIMES

Date: 18 November 2024

Time: Doors 7:30pm

Venue: The Civic Theatre Tallaght

Tickets: Available at CivicTheatre.ie

Link to purchase tickets HERE

Join The Keeley Brothers as they take you on a trip down memory lane with “KNOCK THREE TIMES.”

Whether you’ve been with them from the beginning or are discovering their charm for the first time, this show promises an evening of laughter, music, and brotherly love that will resonate long after the final note.

