Man charged with attacking woman after Crimecall appeal

A man charged with attacking a woman on a bus in Dublin was identified through RTÉ’s Crimecall programme, a court has heard, reports Tom Tuite.

The alleged incident in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, on May 29, 2024, featured in a public appeal for assistance last week.

Martin Ball, 36, of Gleann na hEorna, Springfield, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

He was granted bail with a condition not to travel on a specific bus route.

Mr Ball is charged with assault causing harm to a woman at Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, on May 29 last year.

Court presenter Garda Sergeant Bryan Duff furnished a certificate outlining the evidence of arrest, charge, and caution.

The sergeant said that due to the nature of the case, directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions needed to be obtained.

Dressed in a black coat, blue jeans, black runners and cream jumper, Mr Ball did not address the court and has yet to indicate a plea.

There was no objection to bail with conditions, most of which had been flagged to defence counsel Fergal McMorrow.

No evidence about the alleged assault was given during the brief hearing.

Judge Murphy ordered Mr Ball to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party or any witness, reside at his current address, sign on three days a week at his local Garda station and stay off the S8 Go Ahead bus which the court was told goes through Rathfarnham to Cabinteely.

Mr McMorrow argued that the signing-on condition was “a little onerous” for his client, who worked full-time and had no prior convictions. The defence was agreeable to all the other terms.

The court sergeant asked it to be part of the bail due to the nature of the charge, and he added that the accused had been identified through Crimecall.

Judge Murphy said that because of the lengths gardai had to go to locate him, she was leaving the requirement for Mr Ball to sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

However, she added that the issue could revisited.

The accused was remanded on his bond of €300 to appear again on March 12 for the DPP’s direction to be conveyed. Judge Murphy held that he was a suitable candidate for free legal aid, which was granted.