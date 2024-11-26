Over 3,000 calls for help made on domestic violence helpline

Launching the support line were, from left, Altantuul Dariimaa, Cora McCann, Rachel Maxwell, Anna Clara de Silva, Sarah Moynahan, Nadine O’Brien and Ade Ogundiupe

More than 3,000 calls for support were made to a South Dublin domestic violence helpline in 2023.

“2023 was the year with the worst record of domestic violence perpetrated on women and girls, and it’s been rising each year,” said Director of Services at Saoirse Domestic Violence Services (SDVS), Nadine O’Brien.

SDVS reported receiving 3,107 calls in 2023 and decided to launch a freephone helpline to make their service even more accessible.

On Thursday, November 14, they formally established their 24/7 freephone helpline, 1800 911 221, available to all women experiencing domestic violence.

A huge step forward, the helpline breaks several barriers preventing women from getting out of abusive and violent relationships.

A freephone line allows women from any financial background to access support, and to reach out even when they are not financially independent or mainly rely on their abusers.

“Many women end up staying in those abusive situations because they don’t have anywhere else to go,” explained Director of Services at SDVS, Nadine O’Brien.

“Costs are one of the main barriers that we’re trying to break.”

Anonymity is preserved with free calls, which don’t leave traces on bills controlled by the abusers, and trust is enhanced as a freephone helpline is perceived as more victim-centred.

The support provided is comprehensive and unlimited, ensured SDVS, with victims welcomed to call as frequently as needed and request further information and resources.

Nadine explained, “Many don’t understand that domestic violence is not only what happens within the house, but also intimate violence, violence in the early stages of a relationship, abuse on a woman by family members or the whole family system.

“One in four women is believed to experience one of those in her life, and if it’s not you, you will encounter one who does, so it’s important to highlight that support is available out there.”

According to Nadine, a spike of calls to the free helpline was recorded when it was first unofficially announced on their social media pages in early October.

“We just got it installed and we needed to test if it was working, but you could already see the difference it would make,” she said.

The free helpline was entirely funded by “good will,” as SDVS understood that they couldn’t rely on private telephone services providers anymore.

“We didn’t get funding by the Government, so we had to fundraise,” said Nadine.

“It was a collective action which will cover the costs for the first year or two, but we will have to keep receiving the same support to keep the service going.”

Besides launching the free helpline, SDVS recently started an e-learning academy and are carrying out healthy relationship workshops in South Dublin schools.

They enhanced their services dedicated to women suffering from addiction and refurbished their “safe house” properties.

If you are experiencing violence and abuse in your relationship, family or home, contact the 24-hour Freephone Helpline 1800 911 221.