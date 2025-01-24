45,885 people killed in Gaza including 17,492 children

Search
Alessia MicalizziJanuary 24, 2025 11:33 am

THIRTY South Dublin County Councillors called on the new Government to pass the Occupied Territories Bill and put a curb on the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Clondalkin councillor Francis Timmons (IND) brought the motion forward at the January Council meeting as he shared concerning data from the situation in Gaza.

“The latest casualty figures in Gaza show at least 45,885 people killed, including 17,492 children, more than 109,196 people injured and more than 11,160 buried under rubble.

“The devastation across Gaza has left more than half of Gaza’s homes damaged or destroyed.

“On top of this is the huge damage and destruction to 80 per cent of commercial facilities, 88 per cent of school buildings, 68 per cent of road networks, 68 per cent of cropland.

“Just 47 per cent of healthcare facilities are partially functional.”

The Occupied Territories Bill was presented at the Oireachtas in 2018 by independent Senator Frances Black.

It seeks a complete ban on the import of goods and services produced in illegal settlements including Israel’s settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

If enacted, Ireland would become the first Western country to enact a ban on trade with the Israeli settlements.

“It’s a moral imperative on the new government,” commented Tallaght councillor Mick Duff (IND) as he supported the motion.

“There’s quite an acceptance of what’s happening in Gaza.

“We turned a blind eye to it, and I think we have to stand up as we lived it and experienced it ourselves not so long ago,” added Tallaght councillor Niamh Whelan (SF).

Three councillors attending the meeting, Councillor Linda De Courcy (IndIre), Councillor Ronan McMahon (IND), and Councillor Glen Moore (Irish Freedom Party) voted against.

“We will be isolated in Europe, there will be no Spain, Portugal, or Belgium standing behind us,” said Cllr De Courcy.

“We will be isolated diplomatically with America, and I absolutely expect ramifications.

“This would make no material difference to the Palestinians but is going to risk Irish jobs and the Irish economy.”

“Sometimes it’s just a matter of what is right and what is wrong,” responded Firhouse Bohernabreena councillor Emma Murphy (FF) to Cllr De Courcy’s remarks.

In relation to the new presidency of the United States, which could push the new Irish government to hold back from the Bill to avoid consequences for the Irish economy, councillor Paddy Cosgrave (LAB) said, “Let the Government be bullied, we will not be bullied.”

A letter with the request by SDCC elected members will be issued to the Department of the Taoiseach.

