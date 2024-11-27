‘A Little Idea’ company scoops ‘Best Jewellery Brand’ award

Ali Lowndes with Best Jewellery Brand in the Irish Made Awards 2024

TALLAGHT creator Ali Lowndes recently won Best Jewellery Brand in the Irish Made Awards 2024.

“I have a young family and run the business independently. I’m absolutely delighted to have my work recognised by my industry peers and voted by the public,” Lowndes told The Echo.

The awards took place in October, sponsored by Irish Country Magazine.

Ms Lowndes established her jewellery company A Little Idea, over 10 years ago.

A Little Idea has been previously shortlisted for the prestigious Irish Made Awards.

Originally from Castle Park in Tallaght and now based in Walkinstown, Ali handcrafts laser-cut acrylic statement jewellery pieces, bursting with vibrant colours.

Her work has become very recognisable around Ireland, inspired by icons, pop art, and interior colour palettes.

Collections include dangly earrings, studs, necklaces, and rings.

Ali studied photography in Dun Laoghaire College before moving on to the wedding industry and then retail where she learned valuable lessons in building up a business and a brand while managing a retail store in the city centre.

Additional business qualifications helped develop her career and pivot into a passion for designing and creating her own bespoke jewellery.

Ali has over 10,000 followers on Instagram where she posts colourful updates of the business.

She takes her latest collections on the road for an extremely busy November/December period, at numerous venues around the country, including Ballymaloe Christmas Craft Fair in Cork, Griffith Barracks multi-denominational school on South Circular Road (November 23), and Le Zeigeist Market, Kelly’s Yard, Phibsboro (December 8, and December 14/15).

For full details visit alittleidea.