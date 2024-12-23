And the winner of the Christmas Tree Competition is….

A family of six was delighted to win this year Echo’s Christmas tree competition as they all put it up together in their home in Clondalkin.

Hannah Cunningham and her husband Keith decided to put the tree up earlier this year, in late November, “and we are glad we did now,” said Hannah.

“When we got the text that we won, it was a very nice surprise,” she added.

Their children Rhys (23), Rhiana (19), Dylan (11), and Zach (7) all helped them to decorate it with lights, red, and golden Christmas balls and bows.

The star at the top is always put up by the youngest member of the family who always enjoy taking care of it, said Hannah.

The family are ready to celebrate Christmas with Keith’s parents and then travel to County Down where Hannah’s parents live.

By winning the Christmas tree competition, they received a €100 shopping voucher to use as they please these holidays.

Thanks to everyone who entered the Cristmas Tree competition.

This is just a small selection of the entries we received