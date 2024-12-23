Search
Have a safer Christmas time by heeding our firefighters’ advice
Andy, Brian, Ray, Chris, Alan wish you all a very happy and safe Christmas and New Year

Have a safer Christmas time by heeding our firefighters’ advice

Echo StaffDecember 23, 2024 2:24 pm

The Firefighters/Paramedics of Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations want to wish you and yours a happy and safe Christmas and a prosperous 2025.

Christmastime brings extra fire risks into your home so it is vitally important to have a working smoke alarm and that you test it regularly.

Close your doors at night to help stop the spread of smoke and fire should a fire break out.

Unplug your Christmas tree lights and never ever leave a lit candle unattended.

Please remember that if a fire does break out – Get Out – Get the Fire Brigade Out and Stay Out.

