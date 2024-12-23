Safe home this Christmas! Crime Prevention Officer SGT. Ciaran McLoughlin’s advice

As the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ approaches, there is one thing people still need to be careful about, that is burglaries.

Evenings get darker, and homes are left vacant when residents visit family members and friends during holidays, which make the number of burglaries and break-ins increase.

Crime prevention officer at Rathfarnham Garda Station, Sergeant Ciaran McLoughlin, offered advice to The Echo readers on how to stay safe.

“Leave your house illuminated, to at least give the illusion that it’s occupied,” was his first and main advice.

“If you are actually staying home but spending most of the time in the back of the house, you can set a timer to switch on the alarm at the front.”

According to Sergeant McLoughlin, attempted car break-ins are on the rise this season.

“Burglars just try their luck with the car door handles to see if someone forgot to lock them,” he explained.

“It’s very important to get into a routine where you remember to lock your house and car at the same time, even if you’re busy or surrounded by children keeping you busy.

“Never leave valuable objects inside bags which are visible from your car window,” he added.

Speaking about the houses again, the Sergeant called for people who have window glasses fitted from the outside to be particularly careful, as those are easier to break into without the movement being detected by the alarm.

“Modern homes mostly have glasses fitted from the inside.

“But if that’s not your case, you can consider getting new glazing or a more advanced alarm system such as CCTV, a vibration or PIR sensor alarm.”

When it comes to storing valuables in the house, like jewellery and cash, Sergeant McLoughlin has no doubts: a safe bolted to the wall is the best option.

As frauds coming from online, phone calls, or texts are also increasing, he invited everyone to check with their banks before proceeding with any transaction.

“If the person contacting you really is from your bank, they won’t have any issues with you asking for their contact details and getting back to them later on.”

Talking to the elderly residents, he reminded them not to feel pressured by whoever they’re engaging with on the phone and always say “Sorry, I’ll get my son or daughter to ring you back.”

“An Garda Síochána wish everyone a happy and safe Christmas and new year,” said Sergeant McLoughlin.

He reminded that the quickest way to contact the guards for emergency or report a crime is to call 999 from a landline and 112 from a mobile.