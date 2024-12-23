An interview with Santa . . .

Santa as he prepares for his busiest night of the year

After his busy day, Santa Claus took some time to do his yearly interview with The Echo before his trip around the world on Christmas Eve.

Santa sounded cheerful and calm as he talked to The Echo from his busy workshop in Lapland.

He was polishing his boots in preparation for his overnight drop of gifts around the world.

Santa told us in this exclusive chat that he can’t wait to visit all the wonderful kids in South Dublin County this year.

He also talked about a time when his reindeer went to the Dublin Mountains to see all of their deer friends.

The Echo had a delightful conversation with Santa, who sounded very excited about visiting all the kids in our communities.

Santa’s workshop was very noisy, with elves singing Christmas carols while they worked very hard to finish their toys.

What was the last year like?

Things have been very busy. Even though Christmas only comes once a year, my workshop has a lot to do from February to December.

We need to make a lot of toys for kids all over the world.

Our elves have been working hard, and we can’t wait to bring Christmas joy to all the kids.

Thoughts on questions from some kids about how Santa gets into homes when there’s no chimney?

Kids should remember that Santa and his reindeer are magical and can get into any house, even one without a chimney.

I’ll be able to give them their gifts after they go to sleep.

What do you do the day before the big night to get ready?

I do everything I can to make sure my trip around the world goes well. The elves make sure that the sleigh is full of gifts and check the Christmas lists twice to make sure that no gifts were missed.

I feed, care for, and get the reindeer ready to go. Their names are Prancer, Dancer, Donner, Blitzen, Dasher, Vixen, Comet, and Rudolph.

Do you really need more than one Santa suit on Christmas Eve?

I’m taking a trip around the world on Christmas Eve, so I have different clothes for each weather.

All of my clothes look the same, but some are warmer because they have more white fluff on them.

If I eat too many mince pies and my buttons pop off, or if I get stuck in a chimney and get soot all over my clothes, I need a new suit.

Have you ever gotten stuck in a chimney?

I was lucky that the fire wasn’t on when I got stuck in a chimney in Tallaght.

In many homes, I ate so much Christmas pudding that my whole stomach wouldn’t fit down the chimney!

Rudolph had to be lowered down the chimney by the reindeer, who held his back legs.

He then tried to push me through. It was a very funny sight, and Rudolph was able to push me through so I could keep giving all of my presents.

How many treats do you eat on Christmas Eve?

On Christmas Eve, I don’t eat all the treats.

I bring many of them back to Lapland and use Christmas magic to keep them fresh all year.

That way, everyone back at the workshop in Lapland can share my best sweets, like milk, cookies, and mince pies.

What treats do you like when kids leave them out?

A Christmas cake or mince pie is a must, and reindeer love carrots.

If the kids want to leave me out a glass of milk as well, that would be great.

I used to like the odd glass of Guinness, but I don’t like to drink and fly.

If I don’t watch what I eat, I’ll get stuck in a chimney again.

I ate too many Christmas treats last year, and all the buttons on my red suit jacket came off. One of my buttons got lost in a house in Lucan, and I couldn’t find it. It could still be there.

What do you do on Christmas Day?

It’s fun for me to spend Christmas Day with Mrs. Claus, the elves, and the reindeer.

The Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny are two of our friends who often come over for Christmas dinner.

You already know that I love sweets, but I’m really looking forward to Christmas dinner with turkey and veggies.

After a busy Christmas Eve, I like to put my feet up while watching TV.

Do you have one last thing to say to the kids?

Yes, of course. Have fun with their new toys! But what I really want is for all of the kids to try to make Christmas extra special for their parents.

It’s not only Santa who takes care of Christmas, but also all the mammies, daddies, nannies, and granddads who make it possible. That’s why kids should give their parents a big Christmas hug and say thank you.

To all the kids who read The Echo and their families, have a wonderful Christmas and a fantastic year in 2025.

Don’t forget to get to bed early on Christmas Eve. Ho ho ho!