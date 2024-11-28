Anne’s U16s celebrate championship success

ST ANNE’S claimed the u16 C Championship crown after they defeated Skerries Harps 2-12 to 2-08 in Bohernabreena on Saturday.

An exciting game of football in a windy Bohernabreena started with Skerries taking an early 1-01 lead.

Ryan Fulham replied for St Anne’s with a goal and point in response.

Anne’s Goalkeeper Jack Byrne was outstanding as he made a string of important saves, while the back line of Harry Costello, Jason Halpin O’Brien and Darragh Dunne provided solidity in defence.

Aaron Waldron, Aaron Dunne and Jamie Curran at half back were instrumental in all St Anne’s attacking moves.

Skerries went four points in front at one point during the second half and looked like they were pulling away but St Anne’s came back showing tremendous kill and spirit.

Captain Alex McCabe scored three consecutive points to put Anne’s back in the lead and he was aided by player of the match Leon Robinson who notched 1-5 on the day.

Forwards Liam Murphy and Sam Cowzer kept Skerries on their toes throughout.

Substitutes were key with David Murphy, Finn Williams, Alex Lawlor, Enda Waldron and Rian Farrell entering the field in the 2nd half providing some needed energy.

Speaking following the result, Coach Paul McCabe said how delighted and proud he was of the team to follow on from last year’s U/15 Feile Win to lift this year’s U/16 Championship.

“They are a special team with a special bond”, McCabe said.