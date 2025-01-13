Appeals lodged against GAA cluster facility at the Spawell

An artist impression of the GAA cluster facility at the Spawell

APPEALS have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála in relation to the proposed Spawell GAA cluster facility in Templeogue, which was granted planning permission in November by South Dublin County Council.

Among the appelants are Orwell Park Residents Association, who in their submissions during the planning stage, outlined concerns about the scale of the development, particularly in relation to its ability to accommodate 1,000 spectators and the impact the facility will have on parking and traffic.