Awards acknowledge outstanding teaching and contribution at TUH

Echo StaffJanuary 8, 2025 11:09 am

Each year at the Nursing Graduation there is a presentation of the Tallaght University Hospital Adjunct Teaching Fellow Award to four members of the Nursing Team.

The Award acknowledges the outstanding teaching and significant contribution to the education and support of the Nursing Students in the clinical area.

Nominations are received from the nursing students, nurse practice team and Assistant Directors of Nursing. Congratulations to the 2024 recipients.

Pictured from left to right following the presentations of the Adjunct Teaching Fellows in Nursing 2024 were Bijees Balachandrapaniker, Staff Nurse on Lynn Ward; Sindhu Cheriyan, Clinical Nurse Manager William Stokes Unit; Áine Lynch, Director of Nursing & Integrated Care; Lorna Yeates, Clinical Nurse Manager Gogarty Ward; Paula Czulnowska, Staff Nurse Frank’s Ward and Helen Teague, Assistant Director of Nursing, Nurse Practice Development

