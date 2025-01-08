Councillor reverts to his Independent status after a short spell with the Labour Party

THE short reign of Labour membership has come to an end, as Cllr Francis Timmons reverts to independent status.

Cllr Timmons, an independent Clondalkin councillor since 2014, joined Labour ahead of an unsuccessful bid in the recent general election.

Cllr Joanna Tuffy (Lab) was not running in the general election and the party picked the local election poll topper for Clondalkin in Timmons.

As it turned out, an independent was elected in Dublin Mid-West, but it was Paul Gogarty, the former Green Party TD.

Cllr Timmons said he was asked to run for the Labour Party and thanked the Lucan and Clondalkin Labour party branches for their support.

“Since the election and after consultation with my long-time supporters, I have decided to return to the council as an independent councillor. I wish the Labour Party well, but it’s not for me,” said Timmons.

“I will continue to work with elected members from all parties and none, including the Labour Party.

‘After consideration I feel the best way for me to represent my community is as an independent.

‘I topped the poll in this year’s local election and will continue to work hard for the people who have put their trust in me.

‘I have been Independent for ten years and my few weeks in the Labour Party has led me to the conclusion that being independent is the best route for me in local politics.

‘I intend to work hard for the rest of my term in local government and am busy planning the many community events I am known for, including the Clondalkin St Patrick’s day parade, Clondalkin Festival and Creative Clondalkin.”