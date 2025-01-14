Belgard waste land is the cruellest cut of all

This wasteground on Belgard Road is bringing down the overall IBAL score for Tallaght

TALLAGHT has six top ranking sites in the IBAL Anti-Litter League Survey and would typically score reasonably high, but the presence of some heavily littered sites and particularly the wasteground on Belgard Road, a litter blackspot, has brought down the overall ranking.

Because of this Tallaght remains in the ‘moderately littered’ category with litter levels mainly unchanged from last year, according to the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey.