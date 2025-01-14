Search
Calls for security to be implemented at Rosse Court Estate in Ballgaddy
One of the vehicles damaged in Rosse Court last Saturday

Maurice GarveyJanuary 14, 2025 9:57 am

A NUMBER of vehicles were broken into over the weekend, amid calls by residents for security to be implemented at the grounds of their residential development.

At Rosse Court Estate in Balgaddy, Lucan, multiple vehicles were broken into on Saturday night (January 4/5).

