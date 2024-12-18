Boden U21 footballers tops in c’ship showdown

Ballyboden St Enda’s celebrate their second consecutive Go-Ahead Ireland U21 A Football Championship after seeing off Na Fianna. Photo by John Kiwan

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s clinched a second consecutive Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Under 21 ‘A’ Football Championship after they got the better of Na Fianna 1-13 to 0-06 at O’Toole Park on Saturday afternoon.

Boden asserted firm control from start to finish in proceedings with the scoreline reflecting a more than deserving victory, as Michael McDonald was instrumental in the engine room for the winners.

The Firhouse Road outfit began the game as they meant to go on with an early Callum O’Dwyer free and a good score from Ciaran Duggan, with a Liam Fay point sandwiched between both of those scores opening Na Fianna’s account for the afternoon.

The ever-present Ollie Brophy doubled his side’s lead at the start of the second quarter before McDonald really began to influence proceedings with two points in quick succession to stretch the lead out to four.

The towering midfielder added another in response to a Seamus Smith free down the other end.

After both sides exchanged points, pressure was beginning to mount on the Na Fianna goal and despite a missed Boden penalty, the dam burst in 28th minute as O’Dwyer fired home to put his side 1-07 to 0-03 up at the interval.

The aforementioned goal scorer added two more points to his impressive haul as Boden comfortably saw the game out through further scores from Daniel McCarthy, Mark McGlynn and James Greally.