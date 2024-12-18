Search
Clondalkin remain in third place
Chris Kelly in action from Clondalkin against New Ross Photo by Sharon Flanagan

Clondalkin remain in third place

Echo StaffDecember 18, 2024 4:55 pm

Clondalkin Men’s Firsts defeated New Ross 19-10 at Baldonnel on Sunday in the Leinster League Division 2A clash.

Tries from Stephen Walsh, Plusi Atine Toeoaana and Mikey Russell secured the win and solidified Clon’s position in third place and extending their lead over their opponents to 11 points.

With the wind in the first half, Clon dominated proceedings.

All three tries involved brilliant back play, with captain Mikey Russell delivering a man of the match performance from 10.

The hosts were unfortunate to grab a bonus point late on, but the victory over a side directly below them in table will be welcomed regardless.

Clon travel to Portlaoise to face Division 1A side Athy in the Hosie Cup final on December 30th next.

Read More


Tamhlacht storm to a big victory

Sport

TAMHLACHT FC 2nds mirrored Storm Darragh last Saturday morning when they welcomed Glasnaion FC 2nds to Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, and blew...

Lucan United are in flying form

Sport

LUCAN United signed off for the winter break with a resounding 7-1 victory over FC Eagles, in Airlie Park Astro on a...

Delany plays key role for Cricket team

Sport

Knocklyon’s Laura Delany played a key role as she helped Ireland Women’s Cricket team secure a historic 3-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh....

Sarsfields topple Faughs in U21 decider

Sport

LUCAN Sarsfields clinched the Go-Ahead Ireland Dublin Under 21 ‘A’ Hurling Championship title after they defeated Faughs 3-10 to 1-08 at a...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST