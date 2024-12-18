Clondalkin remain in third place

Chris Kelly in action from Clondalkin against New Ross Photo by Sharon Flanagan

Clondalkin Men’s Firsts defeated New Ross 19-10 at Baldonnel on Sunday in the Leinster League Division 2A clash.

Tries from Stephen Walsh, Plusi Atine Toeoaana and Mikey Russell secured the win and solidified Clon’s position in third place and extending their lead over their opponents to 11 points.

With the wind in the first half, Clon dominated proceedings.

All three tries involved brilliant back play, with captain Mikey Russell delivering a man of the match performance from 10.

The hosts were unfortunate to grab a bonus point late on, but the victory over a side directly below them in table will be welcomed regardless.

Clon travel to Portlaoise to face Division 1A side Athy in the Hosie Cup final on December 30th next.