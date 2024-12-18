CHRISTMAS Darts fever is well and truly underway and that is no different for those involved in the South Dublin Women’s Darts league.

The league was started back in the early 2000’s by Maureen Connolly, putting Ladies darts on the map in South Dublin area.

She worked hard in her spare time and with a lot of dedication she got a league up and running for and was central to much of the current playing base.

Unfortunately, she lost a battle to cancer in 2019 with a memorial cup now played in her memory every year.

This is played in Good Counsel in September every year with Aileen Murphy who plays for CPM in Clondalkin the 2024 winner.

She left the league in the trustworthy hands of one of her best friends Margaret Edwards and with the committee and help of all involved the league has now grown to 11 teams (approx 120 players) involved this year from pubs all over south Dublin from Tallaght, Clondalkin, Inchicore, Ballyfermot and Rathcoole.

The league has grown to be of an exceptional standard, exemplified by Tallaght’s Katie Sheldon.

Sheldon plays for a team from Rathcoole and the 21-year-old has played a lot of darts in the PDC competitions in the UK, qualifying for the inaugural 2022 Women’s World Matchplay.

Glenda Murphy is another, the 2024 Tallaght Person of the Year took up the sport recently with all those involved delighted to have her on board.

All teams in the league are always looking for new members, with both the South and North Dublin League’s run on a Thursday night.