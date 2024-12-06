Call for answers into baby’s tragic death from Meningitis B

“Too many unanswered questions don’t let them find their peace,” said an interpreter on behalf of Nicolae (28) and Olesea (24) Marandici, who lost their son at CHI Temple Street in September.

The couple, who live in Citywest, called for an independent inquiry into how their seven-month-old baby Mihai was treated in Tallaght Children’s Hospital’s emergency care unit.

Originally from Moldova, the couple spoke to The Echo with the help of an interpreter.

Mihai’s experience with the hospital started on Sunday, September 22, when his body’s high temperature worried his parents – they had previously associated it with the baby’s teeth coming out.

In the emergency unit, he was tested and given medications, while Nicolae and Olesea struggled to be explained about what was going on by the staff. The three stayed for six hours until they had to go back home because Nicolae had to work the next day.

The following day, Mihai’s temperature was still high, and he was seen by a GP who prescribed him antibiotics and referred him to Tallaght’s emergency unit again, noting that he had to be treated urgently.

This time, the family spent the night in the emergency department. Mihai was tested again and given more medication which could bring down the temperature.

It was on the early morning of Tuesday, September 24, that he started developing red spots everywhere, from his neck to his belly, and hips.

The parents recall again that “they weren’t really told anything and that they kept ringing for staff from the hospital room,” but with no response.

The spots, which were revealed to be a symptom of Meningitis B, were initially downplayed to an allergic reaction to the antibiotic, and Nicolae and Olesea were told not to worry because the blood tests results were okay.

“Around 5am, Mihai’s blood pressure started being very low, and the doctors decided to transfer him to the Children’s Hospital in Temple Street,” said the parents.

There, they were told he was suffering from a septic shock, and that he had a 30pc chance to survive but that he could have disabilities if the infection reached its brain.

In a very sudden deterioration of the situation, they were then informed that Mihai could be transferred to a hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, where they would have had the right treatment for him.

Just as they were browsing for plane tickets, another doctor approached Nicolae and Olesea and told them that Mihai was in his last heartbeats, and to come see him if they wanted to say goodbye.

A baby covered in red spots and his skin having gone purple around his eyes, they said they struggled to recognise him and that he wasn’t “the same Mihai.”

The pathologist’s investigation confirmed Mihai tested positive to Meningitis B, which needs to be treated in a short window of time.

“This means Tallaght Hospital didn’t give the right treatment at the right time,” the parents believe.

“Did they just lie to us when they were saying everything was okay, or could they just not realise it on time?”

These are among the distressing questions that Nicolae and Olesea are now living with, and that made them feel like they needed to pursue the truth.

After travelling to Moldova to give Mihai a proper service with their family, the couple first met with an Irish solicitor on Friday, November 22.

The investigation is ongoing to find out if the right care was given to Mihai during his time in Tallaght Hospital. Reports will have to be shared with CHI Temple Street too, which means it might take weeks or months for the Marandicis to finally receive answers.

In the meantime, they still struggle to realise what happened and feel like they have “lost their purpose.”

“Olesea is not fit to work yet, Nicolae says Mihai was his reason to keep working hard,” said the interpreter. “They are traumatised and cry all the time. They just don’t know how to start living again.”

“They couldn’t stay in the same house they were renting when Mihai was alive, so they are living with friends now.”