Tallaght Community Council light the Living Christmas Tree in village

Tallaght Person of The Year Glenda with her family

The newly announced Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen officially welcomed Christmas to Tallaght village last weekend.

Tallaght Community Council (TCC) volunteers, joined Glenda, past Tallaght People of the Year, category winners and residents to light up the living Christmas tree in The Dancers Garden on Main Street last Sunday.

This is the 9th annual ceremony led by TCC, they began this annual tradition in 2016 to help bring festive cheer to the village.

In recent years, local businesses have joined the festive efforts and begun to add window murals, external festive decorations, and lights on their buildings.

TCC have requested lighting and a power source from SDCC to help them further develop the annual Christmas ceremony in Tallaght village.

“We love this village event each Christmas, it brings neighbours together just before sunset, for a chat and to mark the beginning of the festive season in Tallaght village.

“Thanks to Canon Deverill and Fr Al for blessing the tree again for us this year and to Glenda for doing the honours of lighting the tree,” said Liz Kennedy, Voluntary Chair of TCC 2024/25.

Following the switching on of the lights, The Well held a social reception for the gathered crowd in their quaint cottage on Main Street.

‘There was a warm cuppa, mulled wine, and tasty festive treats on hand for everyone, with an impromptu acoustic performance by John and Bobby Keeley.

There was an international flavour to the sweet treats, with TCC volunteer Laimis Isoda bringing traditional Lithuanian biscuits along, they went down very well with everyone!

For more photos see the Tallaght Community Council social media channels.